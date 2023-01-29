UAE’s Rohan Mustafa wins bragging rights in bromance with Zimbabwe star Sikandar Raza

Rohan Mustafa put his bromance with one of world cricket’s most in-form players on hold for a little over three hours on Saturday evening, and ended up with the bragging rights.

Sikandar Raza, the Zimbabwe all-rounder, treated Mustafa to dinner with the proceeds from an award he won for hitting the UAE player for six in their DP World International League T20 fixture.

But it was Mustafa who was able to laugh loudest, after helping his Desert Vipers side to a win over Dubai Capitals – and dismissing Raza in the process.

“His wicket is a big wicket because he has been in such good touch,” Mustafa said. “If he had stayed at the crease, they might have chased it easily.”

At 85 for four in the 14th over, the Capitals had been well placed to chase the 150 they had been set by the Vipers at the Dubai International Stadium.

Then Mustafa had Raza caught at the wicket by Sam Billings, and the Capitals ended up 12 runs short at the end. After play had finished, they were mates again.

“We really had fun after that,” Mustafa said. “I got him out in [the Abu Dhabi] T10 and now ILT20. He said he had hit me for two sixes but I said that didn’t matter because I had the last laugh.

“He ordered food for us because he had won $1,500 for hitting the longest six – off me.”

Rohan the ROCKSTAR! 😎

Timely wicket provided by the UAE starpic.twitter.com/n9lXMoDuuG — International League T20 (@ILT20Official) January 28, 2023

The UAE all-rounder, whose own father died when Mustafa was a teenager, says he keeps in regular contact with Raza’s dad, Tasadaq Butt. He said he was not sure what he was going to write after their latest duel in Dubai.

“His father messages me all the time,” Mustafa said. “After the third match he messaged me. It feels like my father messaging me because he cares so much. I asked him what I will tell your father, because I got his son’s wicket again.

“I took a picture and posted it on Insta saying: ‘My bunny is with me.’ It was good fun.”

Raza was nominated for the ICC’s top individual award for his extraordinary feats for Zimbabwe last year. He was named in both the T20 team of 2023, and the one-day international one, and Mustafa is thrilled about his friend’s success.

Rohan Mustafa and Sikandar Raza discuss the game after Desert Vipers beat Dubai Capitals at Dubai International Stadium. Courtesy ILT20

“I am really happy with how well he is doing, and I am always messaging him to tell him,” Mustafa said. “He is my friend and I am proud of the fact he is able to play in all of the leagues, except for BBL and hopefully he can play that one, too. My prayers are with him and for his country.”

Mustafa missed out on a place in the UAE squad for the T20 World Cup in Australia in October.

However, he has been one of the few UAE players that have excelled in the ILT20 so far, and will be pushing for a recall to the side when they play a three-match series against Afghanistan next month.

The national team will face the Afghans in Abu Dhabi on February 16, 18 and 19.