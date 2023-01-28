Bollywood star Preity Zinta watches ILT20 match in Dubai - in pictures

Marcus Stoinis enjoyed a winning start to his brief stint in the DP World International League T20 as Sharjah Warriors beat Abu Dhabi Knight Riders in Dubai.

The Australian has jetted into the UAE after his Melbourne Stars side ended their campaign in the Big Bash League.

The T20 World Cup-winning all-rounder will play four matches for Sharjah before heading back to Australia to play Sheffield Shield cricket.

His contribution on debut for his new team was minimal. He was not required to bowl, as the Warriors limited the Knight Riders to 149 for four from their 20 overs at Dubai International Stadium.

He then made nine with the bat as Sharjah breezed to a four-wicket win with three overs to spare. Rahmanullah Gurbaz, the Afghan opener, top scored with a half-century in the run chase.

Sharjah’s win, which took them to fourth in the table and keeps them in pursuit of a playoff place, was again watched by Preity Zinta, the Bollywood actress who has announced herself as being a fan of the franchise.