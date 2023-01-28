Jofra Archer struggles as England suffer dramatic collapse in first ODI against Proteas

Fast bowler Jofra Archer had a forgettable return to international cricket as he registered his most expensive figures in white-ball cricket and saw South Africa win the first ODI in Bloemfontein after England batsmen imploded during the chase.

Archer was rusty in his first outing for England since March 2021, taking 1-81. South Africa posted 298-7, their total boosted by 111 from Rassie van der Dussen.

England seemed to be in control of the chase, racing to 146-0 in the 20th over with opener Jason Roy hitting a belligerent century. But fast bowler Sisanda Magala triggered a collapse as the visitors were bowled out for 217 for a 27-run South Africa victory.

Captain Jos Buttler was encouraged by Archer's comeback but blamed a "tentative" batting display as they threw away victory.

"He's going to set himself high standards, he has high expectations of himself," England's white-ball captain said of the pacer. "It was always going to be a big challenge for him to get back to bowling 10 overs in a game.

"It's a big step up for him and I'm delighted to see him come through that, it's great to see him in an England shirt and back taking a wicket in an England shirt as well.

"They're all big steps even though he's such a superstar of the game. They're all good steps on the way to getting him back to being at his best.

"The big things coming up in English cricket with the Ashes in the summer and the World Cup later in the year, he's going to get more and more cricket under his belt and just get better and better."

Roy and Dawid Malan gave England the perfect start. Malan chipped in with an important 59 from 55 balls but his dismissal triggered a collapse. While Roy's 113 off 91 deliveries meant the tourists were always ahead of the required rate, they were all out after 44.2 overs to fall 1-0 down in this three-match series.

"We played fantastically well for the majority of the game so to not go on and win is disappointing," Buttler said. "The big learning is to keep that conviction and commitment to the way we play.

"When you're a bit tentative or second-guessing, that's when you fall short. So it's just reminding the guys to have full commitment to our method, we know it serves us well and gives us great success."

Magala made the crucial breakthrough when Malan mistimed an attempted pull against a short-pitched ball and was caught for 59.

He followed up by trapping debutant Harry Brook leg before wicket for nought.

Magala took 3-46 and was named man of the match, while fast bowler Anrich Nortje (4-62) and Rabada (2-46) chocked England's batting.