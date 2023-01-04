ILT20: Marcus Stoinis set for UAE return after joining Sharjah Warriors

Sharjah Warriors have announced the signing of Marcus Stoinis, the Australia all-rounder, for their maiden International League T20 campaign.

The UAE's first home-owned 20-over franchise competition will begin in Dubai on Friday, January 13.

The start of the competition coincides with the ongoing Big Bash League in Australia, where Stoinis is playing for Melbourne Stars.

The Stars' last regular-season match is scheduled for January 25. They are currently last in the BBL table, having won two of their seven matches.

When he does make it to the UAE for the ILT20, Stoinis will be returning to a country where he has happy memories of playing in recent times.

He was a key figure when Delhi Capitals were runners up in the 2020 Indian Premier League, which was held in the Emirates because of Covid-19.

And, a year later, he was one of Australia's leading players when they won the T20 World Cup for the first time at the Dubai International Stadium.

“It’s a massive opportunity for me personally to notch up some crucial playing time at a tournament like this in the UAE ahead of a busy year that’s going to be full of cricket," Stoinis was quoted as saying.

"I just can’t wait to team up with some of the world’s best all-rounders in the Sharjah Warriors squad."

He has been added to a Warriors squad that includes five other players with T20 World Cup winner's medals: Moeen Ali, Dawid Malan, Evin Lewis and Chris Woakes.