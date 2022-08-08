UAE's ILT20 announces dazzling line-up of stars including Andre Russell and Moeen Ali

The highly anticipated International League T20 – the UAE's very own franchise tournament – announced a star-studded line-up of players for its inaugural edition next year.

Some of the biggest stars in the T20 arena – including West Indies star Andre Russell, England all-rounder Moeen Ali and batsman Dawid Malan, and Sri Lankan spinner Wanindu Hasiranga – were announced as part of the event that will make its debut in January 2023.

UAE ILT20 Marquee players:

Moeen Ali, Andre Russell, Dawid Malan, Wanindu Hasiranga, Sunil Narine, Evin Lewis, Colin Munro, Fabien Allen, Sam Billings, Tom Curran, Alex Hales, Dushmantha Chameera, Shimron Hetmyer, Akeal Hosein, Chris Jordan, Tom Banton, Sandeep Lamichhane, Chris Lynn, Rovman Powell, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Mujeeb Ul Rahman International players: Lahiru Kumara, Seekugge Prassanna, Charith Asalanka, Colin Ingram, Paul Stirling, Kennar Lewis, Ali Khan, Brandon Glover, Ravi Rampaul, Raymon Reifer, Isuru Udana, Blessing Muzarabani, Niroshan Dickwella, Hazaratullah Zazai, Frederick Klassen, Sikandar Raja, George Munsey, Dan Lawrence, Dominic Drakes, Jamie Overton, Liam Dawson, David Wiese, Qais Ahmed, Richard Gleeson, James Vince, Noor Ahmed, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Navin Ul Haq, Sherfane Rutherford, Saqib Mahmood, Ben Duckett, Benny Howell, Ruben Trumpelman

Highlighting the true global nature of the tournament, players from England, the West Indies, Australia, South Africa, New Zealand, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, Zimbabwe and Ireland, as well as from Associate nations USA, Namibia, Netherlands and Nepal, have signed up to feature in ILT20.

Interest around the tournament was already high after some of the biggest entities in franchise cricket – Reliance Industries, Kolkata Knight Riders, Capri Global, GMR, Lancer Capital, and Adani Sportsline – acquired teams in the league.

Each team will consist of 18 players including four from the UAE and two others from ICC Associate countries.

Following the announcement, Khalid Al Zarooni, chairman of the UAE ILT20 League said: “Over the past weeks, ILT20’s six franchises have started discussions and engaged with players, and players’ agents, to exercise their ‘Direct Acquisition’ rights, and we are extremely delighted to be in a position today to announce the first set of players who will compete in the UAE’s inaugural T20 league.”

Other international players were also announced on Monday. They included familiar T20 names like Colin Ingram, Paul Stirling, Hazaratullah Zazai, David Wiese and Qais Ahmed, among others.

Commenting on the team structure, Mubashshir Usmani, Emirates Cricket’s general secretary, said: “It’s exciting to see how well the squads are shaping up for the first season of ILT20. The quality of the names announced today is outstanding and so is the interest in our league from top players from all around the world."

More international players will be announced by the league later this week. The process to sign four UAE players for each team will commence after that.

“One of the key objectives for ILT20 is to provide opportunities for players from the UAE and other Associate nations to perform on the big stage, and, ECB extends its deep appreciation to the six franchises for their support of our vision to grow our game and create stronger, more competitive players,” Usmani added.

The ILT20 will played in a 34-match format in Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah.