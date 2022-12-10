Ishan Kishan smashes fastest ODI double century against Bangladesh

Ishan Kishan hit the fastest double century in ODIs – from just 126 balls – as he demolished the Bangladesh bowling attack alongside Virat Kohli to lead India to 409-8 in the third match of the series on Saturday.

Read more Mehidy stars with century as Bangladesh edge India to clinch one-day series

Left-hander Kishan, who made the team in the absence of injured skipper Rohit Sharma, made full use of the opportunity in Chittagong with his 210 coming off 131 balls including 24 fours and 10 sixes.

The previous fastest in men's ODIs was 138 balls by Chris Gayle, against Zimbabwe in 2015 World Cup.

Kishan and Kohli, who made 113, put on 290 runs for the second wicket – the seventh highest partnership in ODI history.

India's 409 was their fourth-highest ODI score and the highest-ever total against Bangladesh by any team as the tourists looked for a consolation win - the hosts won the first two matches to secure the series.

Kishan is only the fourth Indian batsman to score an ODI double ton after Rohit - who has done so three times – Sachin Tendulkar and Virender Sehwag.

The tourists lost Shikhar Dhawan for three in the fifth over after being invited to bat first, but Kishan hit back with a string of boundaries and took control of the innings with Kohli.

That’s the way to do it. Brilliant from Ishan Kishan. This is the approach that will do Team India a world of good. #INDvsBAN pic.twitter.com/PepchFwFF1 — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) December 10, 2022

Kohli was dropped on one by skipper Liton Das, who spilled an easy catch at mid-wicket, and soon got into his groove but remained happy to play second fiddle to the attacking Kishan.

Kishan finally fell to a well-judged catch in the deep by Liton off Taskin Ahmed as he walked back to a standing ovation.

Star batsman and former captain Kohli hit Ebadot Hossain for six to register his first ODI century since August 2019 off 85 balls.

It took his century count in all three formats to 72, surpassing former Australia captain Ricky Ponting. Tendulkar remains top with 100 international tons in a stellar career that ended in 2013.

India lost quick wickets including stand-in skipper KL Rahul for eight and Kohli in the space of three balls, but Washington Sundar's quickfire 37 led the visitors past 400.