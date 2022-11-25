Umran Malik impresses on ODI debut but New Zealand crush India after Tom Latham ton

Fast bowler Umran Malik made an early impression on his ODI debut but could not prevent India from falling to a heavy defeat as an unbeaten ton from Tom Latham and a fine 94 from captain Kane Williamson gave New Zealand a seven-wicket win in the first one-dayer in Auckland on Friday.

Latham smashed a career-best 145 not out from 104 balls and forged a marathon stand of 221 with skipper Williamson as the Black Caps chased down a victory target of 307 with 17 balls to spare.

Latham's whirlwind knock contained five sixes and 19 fours.

At the start of the chase, India looked in control. Fast bowler Malik made heads turn with his pace. The right-arm quick clocked speeds of 153.1 kph (95mph) in his opening spell and accounted for the scalps of Devon Conway and Daryl Mitchell.

However, it was one way traffic from there as the rest of India's bowlers, with the exception of off-spinner Washington Sundar, failed to make the Kiwi batsmen work for their runs on the oddly-shaped Eden Park.

The match was in the balance when Latham joined Williamson with New Zealand at 88-3 in the 20th over in reply to India’s seemingly formidable 306-7. But they brought all their experience to the fore, easily negotiating a depleted Indian attack that lacked a sixth bowling option .

At first Williamson was the senior partner and Latham played a loyal support role. But nearing the 40th over the roles changed and Latham sprinted ahead of his captain. He struck 23 runs from the 40th over bowled by Shardul Thakur to go from 77 to a century - his seventh in one-day internationals - from 76 balls.

Earlier, India's top three batsmen smashed individual half-centuries before Sundar provided the late flourish with an unbeaten 37 off 16 balls to propel the innings.

The visitors got off to a strong start with skipper Shikhar Dhawan (72) and Shubman Gill (50) raising 124 runs in 23 overs.

Lockie Ferguson broke the stand dismissing Gill and, in the next over, Tim Southee (3-73) sent back Dhawan, who is leading a depleted India side bereft of senior batters including regular captain Rohit Sharma.

Ferguson (3-59) dismissed Rishabh Pant and Suryakumar Yadav in the same over before Shreyas Iyer (80) and Sanju Samson (36) propped up India with 94-run stand.

Down the order, Sundar belted three sixes and as many fours to take India, who won the preceding T20 series between the sides, past the 300-mark.

New Zealand will be favourites for the second ODI on Sunday as well, given India's lack of bowling options. The visitors could bring in batsman Deepak Hooda who bowls handy off spin, or seam bowling all-rounder Deepak Chahar.