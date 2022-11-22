India v NZ T20 decider ends in tie after rain intervenes in Napier

The T20 series decider between New Zealand and India in Napier on Tuesday ended on a disappointing note after the game was called off due to persistent rain just as it was heading towards an exciting finish.

India had reached 75-4 after nine overs chasing New Zealand's score of 160 when rain had the final say. Hardik Pandya's team were at par with the DLS score at the stage, meaning it was just the fifth international match and second T20 to end in a tie after rain interruption.

Following the tied result, India clinched the three-match series 1-0 after their 65-run victory in the second match and washout in the first game.

Batting first, New Zealand looked set for a total in excess of 180 after fifties from opener Devon Conway and Glenn Phillips took them to 146-3 half way through the 17th over. But a stunning collapse saw the Black Caps lose seven wickets for just 14 runs as they were bowled out for 160.

Fast bowler Mohammad Siraj used the short ball judiciously to take 4-17 from his four overs while seamer Arshdeep Singh bowled well at the start and the end to pick up 4-34.

India captain Hardik Pandya receives the T20 series trophy from former coach Ravi Shastri in Napier. Getty

In the chase, India's makeshift opening pair of Rishabh Pant and Ishan Kishan again fell for low double digit scores while the in-form Suryakumar Yadav suffered a rare failure. However, captain Pandya blasted 30 from just 18 balls to keep India's scoring rate up. His innings proved decisive in keeping his team at par with the DLS score when rain intervened.

New Zealand could have had Pandya in the sixth over but they failed to appeal a caught behind off the bowling of Lockie Ferguson.

Yadav was named player of the series for his scintillating century in the second match. After the game, the star batsman said he is just making the most while the going is good.

"I am just enjoying my batting and not carrying any baggage," he said. "The pressure is always there and at the same time I'm just going there and expressing myself. The intent and approach will remain the same (in the subsequent ODI series). We can just go out and express ourselves."