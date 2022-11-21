Warner criticises Cricket Australia for 'drawn out' process to review leadership ban

David Warner has welcomed the opportunity to appeal his lifetime ban from leadership roles for Australia's national cricket teams but also criticised the "drawn out" process.

The opening batsman was suspended for one year and banned from holding leadership positions for life in 2018 for his role in the Newlands ball-tampering scandal.

Warner, the former Test vice-captain, can now request a review of the leadership ban after Cricket Australia (CA) approved changes to its integrity code to allow players and staff to apply for relief from long-term sanctions.

The changes confirmed on Monday come nine months after the Australian players' union wrote to CA in February urging Warner's ban be reconsidered.

Warner said the process had been "traumatic" and compared it to the four days the board took to ban him when the ball-tampering scandal broke.

"It's a tad disappointing that when you make a decision in 2018 it's in four days, and then this takes nine months," Warner said on Monday.

"It's good to get in a position where it gives me an opportunity to ring up the integrity unit to have a word to them and put forward my case.

"It's been drawn out and it's traumatic for me and my family and everyone else who was involved in it - we don't need to relive what happened."

Warner had made no secret of his hopes to lead Australia and enjoyed warm support from former players and prominent cricket pundits.

Under the code of conduct changes, Warner can apply to have his ban overturned by a three-person review panel.

"I'm not a criminal," Warner said. "You should get the right of an appeal at some stage.

"I understand that they put a ban in place, but banning someone for life, I think it's a bit harsh. I'm a leader in the team, no matter what. You don't need to see a C [captain] or a VC [vice-captain] next to my name."

The code of conduct amendment arrived too late for Warner to be considered for the captaincy of Australia's ODI team, which Aaron Finch vacated when he retired from the format in September.

Test captain Pat Cummins was confirmed as ODI captain a month ago but later said he would be open to sharing the role with teammates including Warner to ease his burden as a multi-format player.

Though Warner had a poor tournament with the bat at the recent T20 World Cup in Australia, he is seen as a possible successor to skipper Finch, who may elect to relinquish the role after the home summer.