Shiraz Ahmed bowls sensational final over to lead Delhi Bulls to victory over Warriors

Delhi Bulls' Shiraz Ahmed bowled a sensational final over to ensure a thrilling win against Northern Warriors in the Abu Dhabi T10 on Thursday.

The Warriors needed only seven runs but the left-arm pacer grabbed three wickets for just one to take his side over the line at Zayed Cricket Stadium.

Shiraz struck with his second delivery to remove Sherfane Rutherford (26) with Dominic Drake taking a lovely low catch at deep cover.

The bowler then trapped Usman Khan, top scorer with 47, with his fourth delivery before having Mark Deyal caught at fine leg by Dwayne Bravo to finish the game.

The Warriors had lost openers Adam Lyth and Kennar Lewis for 11 in the second over, before Usman and captain Rovman Powell (25) shared a 53-run stand for the third wicket.

Rutherford joined Usman to take the score to 114 before Shiraz began his demolition job, leaving the Warriors four runs short after a remarkable finish.

For the Bulls, opener Tom Banton hit a quick-fire 38, including three sixes and three fours, in his 18-ball knock. Tim David top scored with 42 from 18 deliveries as they posted 119 for four.

Earlier, Morrisville Samp Army enjoyed their debut with a 15-run win after restricting Bangla Tigers for 85-3 in their run chase.

Dwaine Pretorius bowled an excellent spell to return with 3-11 from his two overs after Samp Army had posted 100-5.

Samp Army slumped to 41-4 in the fifth over but a 21-ball 38 from Shimron Hetmyer and cameo knocks from Karim Janat (22 off 14) and George Garton (14 off 4) took their team’s to three figures.

The Tigers openers Hazratullah Zazai (35 off 26) and Evin Lewis (14 from 9) began the chase sharing 39 in 22 balls before Pretorius took control.