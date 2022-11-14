Buttler, Kohli, Curran: T20 World Cup team of the tournament

The T20 World Cup in Australia reached its climax on Sunday when England defeated Pakistan by five wickets at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

A superb England bowling performance, particularly from Sam Curran and Adil Rashid, restricted Pakistan to 137-8 in their 20 overs.

Jos Buttler's side then secured victory with an over to spare with all-rounder Ben Stokes picking the perfect moment to score his first T20 international half-century, finishing unbeaten on 52.

It means England become the first double world champions having won the 50 over version in 2019, after beating New Zealand when Stokes was again the hero, finishing on 84 not out on home turf at Lord's.

This was also their second T20 world title following victory in the West Indies in 2010.

"I am a little bit lost for words," said player of the match, and the tournament, Curran. "It has been a great tournament for us. Amazing, It is my first World Cup. Thank you to our amazing fans who came out tonight.

"Coming into this tournament I wanted to be adaptable, I haven't bowled at the death as much. I want to improve with the bat. I'm always looking to improve. But I'm not thinking about that now as we are world champions."

In the gallery above, we have picked out the best players from this year's tournament in Australia. To view the next image, click on the arrows or swipe if on a mobile device.