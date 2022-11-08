What time is Pakistan v New Zealand T20 World Cup 2022 semi-final and how to watch in UAE?

The group stage of the T20 World Cup 2022 was a roller-coaster ride that was made even more electrifying by some shock results and washed-out games.

Read more Fastest bowlers at T20 World Cup 2022 including Wood, Rauf and Nortje

Holding the opening stages of the tournament during Australia's rainy season turned the points tables on its head and had the unexpected result of elevating almost every completed match to must-win status.

Following a manic day of cricket on Sunday, the four semi-finalists had been decided. New Zealand will take on a resurgent Pakistan in the first semi-final while India face England in the other knockout match.

Babar Azam's team seemed down and out after last-ball defeats to India and Zimbabwe at the start of the tournament. But they fought back with a vengeance, defeating Netherlands, South Africa and Bangladesh to clinch the last four spot at the expense of the Proteas, who shot themselves in the foot by losing to the Dutch on the last day of the group phase.

Their semi-final opponents have made it a habit of going all the way to the final at major tournaments. New Zealand were finalists in the 2015 and 2019 50-over World Cup finals, while also making it to the title clash of last year's 20-over title match against Australia in Dubai.

Expand Autoplay New Zealand players leave the field after victory over Australia in the T20 World Cup 2022 at the Sydney Cricket Ground on October 22, 2022. AFP

However, the Kiwis are yet to win a major white-ball world title and this could be the year they go all the way.

New Zealand started their campaign with a crushing 89-run win against title holders Australia but saw their game against Afghanistan washed out. They then completed a six-wicket victory over Sri Lanka. However, there was a minor hiccup as New Zealand lost to England by 20 runs before hammering Ireland to book their last-four berth.

What

New Zealand v Pakistan, T20 World Cup 2022 semi-final

When

Wednesday, November 9, from 12pm UAE time

Where

Sydney Cricket Ground

How to watch in UAE

The T20 World Cup 2022 can be seen live on Starzplay in the UAE. Subscriptions available at Dh24.99 a month.

Weather and conditions

There is little chance for rain or washout in Sydney. The pitch has traditionally helped spinners, as was seen in the match between Sri Lanka and England in the previous game at the venue. Spinners will have a big say and for the pacers, slower deliveries will be the go-to ball. All knockout matches have a reserve day.