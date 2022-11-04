Are India in danger of missing T20 World Cup 2022 semi-final spot?

Pakistan's resounding victory over the previously unbeaten South Africa at the T20 World Cup has opened up a number of possibilities heading into the final round of matches on Sunday.

As things stand, India lead the group with six points, while South Africa are second on five points and Pakistan on four after four matches. Bangladesh are also level with Pakistan on four points.

Remaining Group 2 fixtures

Sunday, November 6

South Africa v Netherlands, Adelaide (4am)

Pakistan v Bangladesh, Adelaide (8am)

India v Zimbabwe, Melbourne (12pm)

What do India need to do to qualify for the semi-finals?

The equation is simple for India - defeat Zimbabwe in Melbourne, move up to eight points and guarantee passage to the knockouts. In that scenario, India will top the group and face the second-placed team in the other group in the semi-finals.

What if Zimbabwe defeat India?

That would be disastrous, even if not unimaginable. The African nation pulled off the upset of the tournament when they beat Pakistan by one run in Perth. So they are more than capable of pushing India all the way.

In Sunday's first match, if South Africa defeat Netherlands, they will be through on seven points. Then in the second match of the day, either one of Pakistan and Bangladesh will move up to six points. After that, if India don't register a win, they will be stuck on six points, which will bring the equation down to net run rate. If Pakistan win, they will qualify for the semi-finals due to a superior net run rate compared to Rohit Sharma's team. If Bangladesh win in Adelaide and move up to six points, India will most likely make it to the semis as the Tigers' net run rate is inferior.

Is weather a factor?

The forecast is for clear weather in Adelaide and Melbourne on Sunday. So there is little chance of a washout and shared points.