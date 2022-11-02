Suresh Raina joins Deccan Gladiators for Abu Dhabi T10 title defence

A third Indian World Cup-winner will be involved at the Abu Dhabi T10 later this month after defending champions Deccan Gladiators announced the signing of Suresh Raina.

The left-hander, who was a multiple Indian Premier League title winner with Chennai Super Kings, retired from domestic cricket in September.

He is the latest high-profile addition from India for the new season of the 10-over league, which will start at Zayed Cricket Stadium on November 23.

Sreesanth is part of the Bangla Tigers set up, while Harbhajan Singh has been recruited by Delhi Bulls. All three were part of the India squad which won the 50-over World Cup in 2011.

“I am thrilled to be joining the Deccan Gladiators and hopefully together we will be able to retain the title this year,” Raina was quoted as saying.

“I have been looking forward to this new challenge in the Abu Dhabi T10 and hope to put on a show for the fans and my team. This promises to be an exciting tournament and I am very excited to be a part of it.”

Raina will join a Gladiators squad which also includes the likes of Andre Russell, David Wiese and Taskin Ahmed.

“Bringing on board a player of the calibre of Suresh Raina is a very exciting prospect for the Deccan Gladiators,” said Gaurav Grover, the franchise’s owner.

“He will definitely add a lot of ability to our batting set-up and we are banking on him to score a lot of runs.

“His inclusion makes our side stronger, and we need as much of it as possible as we look to defend our title this year.”