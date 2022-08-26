Sreesanth comeback to continue at Abu Dhabi T10

The storied career of Sreesanth will receive another late update when he plays in the Abu Dhabi T10 for the first time this season.

The former India fast bowler was unveiled as a new signing for Bangla Tigers on Thursday night, alongside Bangladesh captain Shakib al Hasan.

He will make his debut in 10-over competition, which will stage its sixth season from November 23 to December 4.

After having a life ban for corruption overturned, Sreesanth made a comeback to playing after a nine-year gap when he turned out for Kerala in the Ranji Trophy last year.

Now 39, his international career first started in 2005. He even featured in the first major international series at the Zayed Cricket Stadium, where the Abu Dhabi T10 is played, back in 2006.

He was twice a World Cup-winner with India, in both T20 and ODI cricket, and he hopes to bring his experience to bear when he plays T10 for the first time.

“At this stage of life, I don’t think it’s a case of offering advice, but I will request my team to believe in themselves,” Sreesanth said, speaking at the Metropolitan Hotel in Dubai.

“It is all about the belief system. For someone like me, to come from Kerala and win two World Cups with my country, that was my motivation.

“With my captain [Shakib] and the team management, I am very confident we have experienced people and a great team.

“Last year we were third in the league. This year, Inshallah, we will be champions. We have belief, and I have the faith we will do well.”

Shakib, who will captain Bangladesh at the Asia Cup, which starts on Saturday in Dubai, returns to the T10 after winning the first season with Kerala Kings.

“I’m excited to be a part of it again,” the all-rounder said. “I remember the first year. We won the cup, and I’m hoping we can put up a similar level of performance this year with Bangla Tigers.

“Bangla Tigers is very close to my heart as it is owned by a Bangladeshi, so I don’t feel like I am away from home.”