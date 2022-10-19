T20 World Cup: Gerhard Erasmus at ease ahead of Namibia's vital game against UAE

From the demeanour of the captain, Gerhard Erasmus, on the eve of the big day in Geelong, it was difficult to tell there is T20 World Cup survival on the line.

If Namibia beat UAE at Kardinia Park on Thursday night, they will advance to the Super 12. Lose, and they go home.

If there are nerves within their camp, Erasmus was not showing it, as he trotted out a few bars of “Sweet Caroline” to fill a delay before the pre-match press conference on Wednesday.

After all, this is becoming a little old hat for Namibia now. They made it through to the main phase of the competition in UAE last year in convincing style.

After surely the finest day in Namibian cricket history on Sunday, when they outplayed mighty Sri Lanka, they dropped a stitch against the Netherlands in defeat two days later.

The fact they still carry a significant run-rate advantage means, whatever the result in Thursday’s first game between Sri Lanka and the Netherlands, they will advance with a win over UAE.

The sides know each other well, having played each other regularly for over a decade. Erasmus said familiarity with the opposition could help.

“We try to use as a bit of analysis how other teams play, so it is an added advantage [playing] against a side that you're playing against, having seen more or less all of their batters before,” Erasmus said.

“Having said that, they've got a fresh side, so we've got some work to do to be properly prepared for that game.”

Gerhard Erasmus, left, and his Namibia teammates celebrate the win over Sri Lanka. AP

Erasmus said David Wiese will be fit to play, after passing his concussion checks following the loss to the Netherlands.

The allrounder hit his head against the ground after diving in the outfield in the Dutch run chase. It meant he played the rest of the innings with tape around his head.

Erasmus is hopeful his side will be mentally stronger than in the defeat last time out. He acknowledged they were on an emotional comedown after their extraordinary win against Sri Lanka in the opener.

“It is only human nature to celebrate a big win like that,” Erasmus said.

“The emotions were inevitable, and in cricket you have those mental challenges. It was a very tough thing to do to recover, even though we have all the know-how and experience of how to do that.

“It is still about dealing with the momentum and ups and downs you have in tournament cricket. You have to reset quickly to have the same intent as the first game.

“I think our boys tried to do that, and our preparation was really good for the Netherlands game. We had all the right plans, unfortunately it just wasn’t our day and we were outplayed.”