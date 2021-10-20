T20 World Cup: Sri Lanka book their Super 12 spot after win over Ireland

Wanindu Hasaranga and Pathum Nissanka hit brilliant half-centuries to lead Sri Lanka to victory over Ireland and book their place in the T20 World Cup Super 12 stage at the Zayed Cricket stadium in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday.

The pair came together when their side was three down for eight runs in the second over. They went on share a 123-run stand after Ireland sent them to bat first in the second match of the night.

Hasaranga was the architect of Sri Lanka’s win as he scored a quickfire 41-ball 71. Pathum initially played the anchor role but opened up for a 41-ball 61 after his partner departed at 131 in the 16th over.

Dasun Shanaka then rounded off the innings with a 11-ball 21, the last two deliveries going for 10 as Sri Lanka posted a challenging 171-7 before their bowlers completed the job.

The Sri Lankans were rattled at the start by Paul Stirling and Josh Little, as they grabbed three wickets between them in the first two overs before Pathum and Hasaranga came together to star in a match-winning partnership.

Ireland didn’t fare much better in their chase. Chamika Karunaratne sent Kevin O’Brien back in the very first over and Stirling fell to Maheesh Theekshana in the third over.

Hasaranga got rid of Gareth Delany as Ireland were 32-3 in the fifth over. Theekshana finished off with 3-17 from four overs as Ireland were skittled out for 101 in 18.3 overs.

“With three down for eight, I could feel the pressure when I walked in to the middle,” Hasaranga said.

“I rotated the first few balls, then I accelerated. I was tiring because of the heat but I’m glad I did my job. Thank you to all the support we had from our fans tonight.”

Namibia's David Wiese, centre, celebrates with JJ Smit as Namibia beat the Netherlands in Abu Dhabi. Chris Whiteoak / The National

Earlier, David Wiese thumped a 40-ball 66 not out to guide Namibia to their first ever World Cup win. Their victory over Netherlands keeps their hopes alive.

The South African born all-rounder smashed five sixes and four fours, and shared a 93-run stand for the fourth wicket with Gerhard Erasmus (32 off 22) to take their team home by six wickets and with an over to spare in the Round 1 Group A game.

The Netherlands opener Max O'Dowd earlier batted until the last over for a well compiled 56-ball 70. Colin Ackermann (35) and Scott Edwards (21 not out) helped their team post 164-4 after being sent into bat.

“It feels awesome to be honest,” Wiese said of his match-winning knock. “It's very hot out there and lot of running.

“We were lucky to get a big over before the drinks break for momentum and then it was about picking the right balls. We tried to bat as well as we could.

“It means a lot to me, in a World Cup on international stage is special and to put in a big performance for Namibia, I'm glad to get this opportunity to play international cricket.”

Erasmus described the win as a “special moment in cricket Namibia history” as it was their first win on the World Cup stage.

“We had to step up on the day and David batted really well,” he said. “It was a decent surface, some bowled well seeing the dimensions of the field.

“We did well to an extent; we bowled and fielded well. We run quite a culture in a small cricketing nation, from the administration to managerial set-up and this is a payback for them.”

Namibia now meet Ireland in a decisive third and final league phase game while Sri Lanka face the Netherlands at the Sharjah stadium on Friday.