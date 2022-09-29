Evolution of Pakistan's T20 World Cup jersey from 2007 to 2022 - in pictures

The world of cricket has changed dramatically since the first T20 World Cup in 2007. Back then, it was called the World T20 and the Indian Premier League was not a thing yet.

Fifteen years ago, T20 was seen as nothing more than a distraction from the 'real' cricket of Test matches and ODIs. But a dramatic final between India and Pakistan in 2007, and the subsequent birth of the IPL, spawned a new era in the game where 20-over cricket, franchise tournaments, and multi-million dollar contracts became the staple.

The 2022 T20 World Cup will be held in Australia from October 16, less than a year after Aussies lifted the world crown in Dubai. Among the various aspects that pique the interest of fans, the kits of players always garners attention.

In the picture gallery above, we take a look at the jerseys worn by Pakistan players in each of the T20 World Cup. To view the next image, click on the arrows or swipe if on a mobile device.