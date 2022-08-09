Heat stroke unlikely, but Kashif Daud still wary of challenge facing UAE in Scotland

Heatwaves are all relative. Ahead of the start of the Cricket World Cup League 2 tri-series in Aberdeen in the far north east of Scotland, the UK has been enjoying record-breaking weather.

When the UAE start their campaign against their hosts from Scotland on Wednesday, paramedics will be on call in case any members of the crowd succumb to heat stroke.

And yet, as the temperatures peaked at a sultry 25 degrees at their final practice in Mannofield on Tuesday, a number of the touring players trained in sweaters and tracksuit tops.

This was, after all, a good 20 degrees cooler than they had been used to before making the trip to Scotland for the series.

Aberdeen is the most northerly venue at which the UAE have played international cricket. Waking up to single-digit temperatures, and going out to bat on wickets with actual green grass on them is alien to most of the players.

Not all of them, though. Kashif Daud, the UAE all-rounder, played a season as an overseas professional in Scotland in 2015, before moving to Dubai to take up a job as a coach.

His club, Farooqi CC, are based in Perth, approximately 90 minutes’ drive from Aberdeen – although he never played at this venue.

Daud says he is glad to be back in a country in which he had once envisaged his future.

“Staying here and trying to qualify to play for Scotland would have been very different to UAE,” Daud said.

“In Dubai, you can get an employment visa easily whereas over here it is difficult to get an indefinite visa, so it would have been a long procedure to play for Scotland.

“I’m used to adapting to conditions very easily, but the weather conditions in Dubai are very hot compared to Scotland. For us, this feels like nice weather.”

UAE will have two one-day internationals against each of United States and Scotland over the course of the next six days, and Daud is wary of the challenge that lies ahead.

“If there is some help for the fast bowlers, you still need to bowl in the right channel to get some help from the wicket,” Daud said.

“If you bowl too short, you will get hit. Scotland and United States are both very balanced sides.

“I have been very surprised by USA because they have built a strong side recently. In the future, they will be a very good side.

“I know that Scotland have been involved in cricket for a very long time. England and Scotland is the home of cricket.

“If you talk to any Scottish player, they give you proper knowledge of the game. Scotland and USA both have very bright futures in the game.”

After the tour of Scotland, UAE will have a one day turnaround in Dubai before heading to Muscat for Asia Cup qualifying.

That event carries with it the prize of fixtures against India and Pakistan, which precedes a trip to the T20 World Cup in Australia.

“It is a very good chance for us to showcase our talent,” Daud said.

“I was lucky enough to make my debut when I was quite old for UAE. A lot of my friends back in Pakistan, they are still representing their states, but did not get chance to represent their country.

“I was lucky enough to come to Dubai and represent UAE at international level. This is a big honour for me. Now Dubai is home for me.

“In terms of my age, I feel if you work hard and put the effort in, you will manage.”

Daud’s new-ball partner Junaid Siddique is an injury doubt for the game against Scotland.

The leader of the touring side’s pace attack is rated as a 50 per cent chance of playing after injuring his ankle in the second of the UAE’s two warm up matches in Dundee.

The national team won one and lost one of their two practice games, after arriving to acclimatise a week ahead of the first ODI.