UAE fall just short of series clean-sweep in Oman despite Kashif Daud heroics

National team end first series after returning to Cricket World Cup League 2 with thrilling tie in Muscat

Paul Radley
Feb 8, 2022
UAE had to settle for a tie in their series finale against Oman after a heroic late-overs salvo from Kashif Daud had taken them to the point of victory in Muscat.

The Sharjah-based all-rounder dragged his side to within one blow of victory in the Cricket World Cup League 2 encounter, having made a courageous 52 after coming in at No 8 in the order.

But, with three required off the remaining two deliveries from leg-spinner Khawar Ali to clinch an unlikely win, Daud holed out to long on.

Zahoor Khan hit the final ball along the ground to the same region. Akif Raja, the No 11 who had come in to replace Daud, was well short of his ground when coming back for the second run to tie the scores, but Khawar dropped the return.

With nothing to lose from that point on, Zahoor attempted to run a third to win the game, but Akif was finally run out at the wicketkeeper’s end with the scores level.

Even though the tourists fell just short of a clean-sweep, the series represented a fine return to one-day international cricket for the first time in over a year.

They dominated the league leaders in the first two matches, and appeared to be doing similar at halfway in the third, having restricted Oman to 214.

Daud starred with the ball, too. He took 3-41 and was on a hat-trick after dismissing Kaleemullah and Naseem Khushi in successive deliveries.

The run chase proved tough, though, on a worn wicket against Oman’s battery of slow bowlers. Nestor Dhamba in particular asphyxiated the UAE middle order, as he took three for 20 from his 10 overs.

The game appeared lost once Ahmed Raza was the eighth player out with UAE still requiring 46 in six and a half overs. Daud took them close to achieving the improbable, but they ended just short.

