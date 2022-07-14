Topley gets six as England thump India to level ODI series

Reece Topley recorded the best figures for an England bowler in one-day international cricket as the hosts roared back against India to level their three-match series at one-all with a 100-run win on Thursday.

The win was the ideal comeback from a 10-wicket loss to India at the Oval this week.

Chasing 247 on a Lord's wicket that had eased up after the first innings, India never found their stride and folded for 146 in 38.5 overs.

Topley (6-24) landed a double blow early in the chase by getting rid of opposition captain Rohit Sharma (0) and Shikhar Dhawan (9).

Then Virat Kohli (16), returning from a groin strain, edged behind off David Willey after a fluent start.

READ MORE Jasprit Bumrah and Rohit Sharma help India thrash England in opening ODI

"Terrific team performance to bounce back from the other day," said Topley, who was named player of the match. "Happy to play my part. Means a lot, makes it all worthwhile.

"Had surgery like three years ago over the back of that stand, so it's come full circle. It's everyone's dream to play for England … big game at the weekend."

Suryakumar Yadav (27) and Hardik Pandya (29) flickered briefly but failed to kick on after promising starts.

All hopes of an unlikely India win evaporated when Ravindra Jadeja was removed by Liam Livingstone for 29 as England sealed an easy win, three years to the day since they beat New Zealand in a dramatic finish to lift the 50-over World Cup at the venue.

Earlier, Yuzvendra Chahal (4-47) ripped through England's middle-order, claiming the prized scalps of Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root and Ben Stokes, as the home side were bowled out for 246 inside 50 overs.

England were put in to bat and Jason Roy was the first to go, chipping a Pandya delivery to fine leg after a scratchy 23, while Bairstow continued his rich form before being cleaned up by Chahal for a breezy 38.

England's attempt to rebuild came unstuck after Chahal trapped Root (11) and Stokes (21) lbw before skipper Jos Buttler missed a straight ball off Mohammed Shami (1-48) to be dismissed for four.

Livingstone took the attack to Pandya but the bowler got his revenge when the Lancastrian holed out in the deep after an entertaining run-a-ball 33.

It took a late rally from Moeen Ali (47) and Willey (41) to push England close to 250.

The teams now head to Manchester for the final game of the series, on Sunday.