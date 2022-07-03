India in control of fourth Test despite Jonny Bairstow smashing another century

Jonny Bairstow dashed off another outstanding century, his third in as many Tests and fifth this year, but England were battling the odds after day three of their series decider against India.

Bairstow is enjoying a career-best run of form, starting 2022 with battling hundreds in Sydney and Antigua before lighting up the summer with consecutive tons at Trent Bridge, Headingley and now Edgbaston.

His 106 was a typically swashbuckling affair, containing 14 boundaries and two sixes, but England still gave up a 132-run lead after being bowled out for 284.

India closed 257 in front on 125 for three, poised for the kind of target that might even intimidate a side who have chased down scores of 277, 299 and 296 over the past month against New Zealand.

Cheteshwar Pujara was doing vital work with an unbeaten 50, but England’s current and former captains did combine to grab the important wicket of Virat Kohli.

Kohli had earlier been involved some sparring with Bairstow but, while the Yorkshireman cannot stop scoring centuries, the India star last managed one in November 2019. He looked hungry for a score but was cut short on 20 when he gloved a rising delivery from Ben Stokes and was caught one-handed by Joe Root after a fumble from wicketkeeper Sam Billings.

England were chasing the game at 84 for five at the start of play, 332 adrift with Bairstow and Stokes primed for a counter-attack. Mohammed Shami could have ended things abruptly during a brilliant but luckless spell from the Pavilion End, beating Bairstow repeatedly with some generous seam movement and leaving him hanging by a thread.

A few heated words between Bairstow and Kohli, who made raised a finger to his lips to ‘shush’ the Yorkshireman, appeared to inspire the in-form batter. Steeled by the perceived provocation he threw himself into a couple of meaty drives and then went aerial, aiming two dismissive blows down the ground.

Stokes had something similar in mind but could not find the balance between intent and execution. He was dropped by Shardul Thakur after skying a simple catch to cover, then again on 25. Captain Jasprit Bumrah was the guilty party on that occasion but took the chance to make amends with a diving take off the next delivery and an identical stroke.

Stokes threw his head back and laughed at the manner of his dismissal, but with England 149 for six, the Indian smiles were even wider.

Bairstow was running through his favourite options, whipping the ball off his pads and into gaps, crunching straight hits over the top and twice pulling bumpers for six.

He was nine short of his 11th Test hundred at lunch but stroked the first ball of the afternoon for four and was soon engaging in a familiar celebration.

It was fitting that Shami was the man to dismiss him, given his earlier lack of luck, with Bairstow’s booming drive ending up in the hands of slip. Mohammed Siraj soon mopped up the last three wickets.