Esha Oza powers UAE closer to Asia Cup qualification with rapid century against Qatar

Esha Oza struck her second T20 international century as UAE cruised into the semi-finals of the ACC Women’s T20 Championship after crushing Qatar.

The national team won by a landslide 153 runs against their Gulf neighbours in Malaysia.

The triumph was set up by Oza’s pyrotechnics with the bat. In racking up 115 off 67 balls, the UAE opener became just the fifth player to register two centuries in a women’s T20I.

Only Meg Lanning, Fatuma Kibasu, Danni Wyatt, Beth Mooney and Deandra Dottin have done so before.

Oza’s previous ton, made against Bahrain back in March, was the second highest score ever in women’s T20Is.

Her effort against Qatar also moved her alongside Muhammad Waseem as the only UAE players to notch two T20I centuries.

Oza was the only UAE player dismissed in the UAE innings. Theertha Satish, her opening partner, ended up unbeaten on 55 as UAE reached 214-1 from their 20 overs.

Qatar could only manage 61-7 in reply, with Suraskha Kotte taking 4-11.

The victory means UAE are now undefeated in 18 matches. That run includes 17 wins, plus the no result incurred when the opening match of this tournament, against Oman, was abandoned due to rain.

It is the second longest unbeaten streak in women’s T20 internationals. Only England have a better record, having got 20 games without losing in 2012.

UAE now advance to Friday’s semi-finals. The two sides who reach the final will qualify for the Asia Cup, scheduled to be played in Bangladesh later this year.