All-rounder Shadab Khan back to his best for Pakistan after Multan dust storm

Shadab Khan produced the best all-round effort of his white-ball career on Sunday to help Pakistan complete a 3-0 ODI series sweep against the West Indies and raise hopes of a return to peak form.

Read more Togetherness and respect key for West Indies white-ball captain Nicholas Pooran

The leg-spinner took four wickets after hitting a breezy 86 in the weather-affected third ODI and helped the hosts complete an easy 53-run victory.

The match saw dramatic scenes midway through the first innings when a dust storm hit the city, engulfing the stadium and forcing players off the field for more than an hour.

The players returned after the storm blew over, with the match reduced to 48 overs a side. At that point, the visitors had gained the upper hand, reducing Pakistan to 155-5 after 33 overs with captain Nicholas Pooran completing his full quota of overs and taking 4-48 from his off spin. Opener Imam-ul-Haq had scored a brilliant 68-ball 62 but there was a rare failure for batsman Babar Azam, who fell for one off three balls.

After the resumption, the balance tilted in Pakistan's favour. Shadab hit 86 off 78 balls to take Pakistan to 269-9.

Thereafter, Shadab's leg spin fetched 4-62 as the visitors were bowled out for 216 in 37.2 overs, giving Pakistan 30 points in the ODI Super League, a qualification round for next year's World Cup in India.

Expand Autoplay Players walk back to the pavilion after a dust storm disrupted the third ODI between Pakistan and West Indies at the Multan International Cricket Stadium on Sunday, June 12, 2022. AFP

The clean-sweep lifted Pakistan to 90 points, fourth in the 13-team ODI League table, while the West Indies are fifth with 80.

Shadab dismissed Keacy Carty (33), Rovman Powell (ten) and top-scorer Akeal Hosein, who made a career best 37-ball 60 with six sixes and two boundaries.

Left-arm spinner Mohammad Nawaz finished with 2-56.

"We execute the plans and are giving 100 per cent in all departments and the results are there to see," said captain Azam, who has now won four out of five series as captain.

"We have different areas of improvements as each of the three games showed. We hope to learn from our mistakes and get better."

It was a welcome return to form for Shadab, who had been struggling with fitness issues over the past few seasons.

"It's difficult after the injuries because the confidence is down. But it feels good to do well," the 23-year-old said. "I bowled better in the first two games but got wickets tonight, thanks to Almighty. But I will try and do better."

It was a memorable day for another Pakistan player. Fast bowler Shahnawaz Dahani, who made his ODI debut after Shaheen Afridi was rested for the final game, didn’t have to wait long to get his first wicket when West Indies started the chase. Kyle Mayers (5) was caught low at point by Imam in Dahani’s second over as West Indies also struggled against the pace of Mohammad Wasim (1-21).