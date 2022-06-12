Dust storm disrupts Multan ODI between Pakistan and West Indies - in pictures

The third ODI between Pakistan and West Indies in Multan on Sunday was disrupted for more than an hour in the first innings after a dust storm hit the city.

Pakistan had already taken an unassailable lead in the three-match series, extending their record to 10 consecutive ODI series wins over the Caribbean team after a 120-run win in the second ODI.

On Sunday, the hosts batted first and looked set for a big total before West Indies captain Nicholas Pooran decided to take the ball himself and bowl some off-spin. Before the match, wicketkeeper batsman Pooran had bowled a total of three balls in international cricket. However in the third ODI, the skipper surprised the batsmen and viewers with his control and spin as he bowled his full quota of overs and finished with excellent figures of 4-48.

His wickets included opener Fakhar Zaman - bowled while sweeping - top scorer and in-form batsman Imam-ul-Haq and star player Mohammad Rizwan.

The match had decidedly turned in West Indies' favour, with the home team struggling at 155-5 after 33 overs. Just as Pakistan started the rebuilding progress, the match got delayed for more than an hour after a severe dust storm engulfed the city and the stadium.

After a lengthy delay, players returned to the ground and continued the match. However, they wore masks as the dust had not settled completely. Also, the match got reduced to 48 overs a side.