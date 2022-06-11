Perfect 10 for Pakistan after ODI series win over West Indies

Left-arm spinner Mohammad Nawaz bagged four wickets as Pakistan defeated West Indies by 120 runs in the second ODI on Friday to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

Read more Togetherness and respect key for West Indies white-ball captain Nicholas Pooran

Batting first, Pakistan posted a healthy 275-8, which proved too challenging for the visitors. The Caribbean side were bundled out for 155 within 33 overs in Multan as Nawaz excelled with his spin bowling and finished with career-best ODI figures of 4-19. Seamer Mohammad Wasim chipped in with 3-34 on his comeback.

Pakistan, who won the opening match by five wickets, have now won 10 consecutive ODI series against the West Indies and will look to complete a clean sweep of the series when the third ODI takes place on Sunday.

"I think we were 10-15 short because we lost back-to-back wickets," said Azam.

"But there was spin so we were confident at the break that we could defend this and Nawaz took wickets at crucial junctures and brought us back in the game."

West Indies skipper Nicholas Pooran also praised Nawaz.

"It was a tough day for us," said Pooran. "I thought we bowled well in the first 45 overs but conceded 20 too many. Credit must be given to Nawaz who bowled really well."

Player-of-the-match Nawaz said he focused on the basics as the pitch had enough help for slow bowlers.

“I was focusing on the basics and the pitch assisted me,” Nawaz said. “The ball was turning, we had an idea in the first innings, particularly after I got out, I want to do well as an all-rounder and improve day by day.”

Earlier, captain Azam, who won the toss and chose to bat on another sweltering hot day in Multan, and Imam-ul-Haq added 120 runs for the second-wicket stand after Fakhar Zaman yet again fell cheaply for 17.

Azam (77) shared fourth consecutive century partnership in ODIs with Imam (72).