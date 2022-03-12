'We're certainly going to try and win it,' says England's Zak Crawley after Windies ton

A Zak Crawley century and a confident captain's knock by Joe Root lifted England into a commanding position going into the final day of the first Test against West Indies on Saturday.

The tourists take to the field at North Sound 153 runs ahead in their second innings after Crawley and Root came to the fore on Day 4.

Crawley (117) and Root (84) scored freely for an unbeaten 193-run second-wicket partnership, pushing England to 217 for one on the island of Antigua, where stumps were drawn early due to a late afternoon tropical downpour.

While a draw is still probable, the partnership all but eliminated any chance of a West Indies victory.

England, though disappointed to have lost more than 23 overs because of the rain, will still try to win the game rather than playing for a draw on Saturday, said Crawley.

"I think we've got a good chance," he said. "We'll give it a good go in the morning. We're certainly going to try and win it.

"It's definitely still a good wicket. It hasn't broken up as much as we thought at the start. We're hoping it's going to break up quite a bit tomorrow and give us a good chance of bowling them out."

After West Indies scored at a snail's pace in eking out a 64-run first innings lead, England quickly wiped out the deficit, playing with intent rather than simply trying to occupy the crease.

Opener Alex Lees (6) must have been kicking himself after going cheaply for the second time, again trapped lbw by Kemar Roach by a ball that angled back and was destined for leg stump.

The debutant's departure brought Root to the crease and a Test that had been tipping ever so slightly the host's way quickly swung in England's direction as runs began to flow.

Crawley completed his second career century in 181 balls. His previous three-figure score was a mammoth 267 against Pakistan in Southampton in 2020.

But he had scored only scored 330 runs in 21 subsequent innings before Friday's knock, surely testing the patience of the England selectors.

Earlier, West Indies were all out for 375 in their first innings.

The hosts added only two runs to their overnight score before losing their final wicket when Jayden Seales was out lbw for a duck to spinner Jack Leach on the third ball of the day.

Nkrumah Bonner top-scored for West Indies with a marathon nine hour-plus 123, while captain Kraigg Brathwaite (55) was the only other player to reach a half century.