925 runs for 11 wickets: Rawalpindi Test headed for draw

Australia's first Test in Pakistan for 24 years was historic in every sense of the word but the cricket on the field proved to be far from riveting.

A wet outfield caused by overnight rain had wiped out the entire morning session on day four, and with it any remote chance of a result.

And when play resumed on Monday, Australia came close to matching Pakistan's first innings total of 476-4 declared. They finished the penultimate day on 449-7 on a flat track at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium that has not shown any signs of wear and tear.

So far, the teams have scored 925 runs for 11 wickets, and many of the wickets came about because of risky shots.

Marnus Labuschagne made 90 and Steve Smith contributed 78 in a strong batting performance by the tourists in which no batsman reached three figures and yet the team scored at a healthy rate to get close to Pakistan's total.

Aussie opening batsman Usman Khawaja had missed out on a century in the country of his birth on Sunday when he was dismissed for 97, but shared a quick 156-run opening wicket stand with David Warner, who made 68.

"It's a pretty benign wicket. There's not a great deal of pace and bounce in it for the seamers," Smith said.

"Thought it would break up a little bit more, probably turn a bit more from the start, but it probably hasn't done so."

Pakistan left-arm spinner Nauman Ali picked up four wickets in 37 overs, focusing mainly on bowling outside leg and targeting the rough, which made for some dull cricket.

"The ball was not turning much from the middle, so I tried to bowl into the rough areas and use those patches, which earned me a couple of wickets," Nauman said.

"Tomorrow we'd try to bowl them out as quickly as possible and I'm optimistic of a five-wicket haul."