Qalandars and Sultans dominate line-up: Official PSL team of the tournament

Lahore Qalandars finally rid themselves of the status of franchise cricket’s lovable underachievers as they claimed the HBL Pakistan Super League title for the first time on Sunday night.

The side perennially finished last in the years that followed the competition’s inception, in the UAE in 2016.

However, all that was distant memory as they outplayed defending champions Multan Sultans at the Qadafi Stadium in their home city.

Mohammed Hafeez was player of the match after following up a 46-ball 69 with two wickets, including the prized one of Mohammed Rizwan, the Multan captain.

Lahore ended up winning by 42 runs as Shaheen Shah Afridi, at 21, became the youngest captain to win any of the world’s leading franchise events.

Judged by the official team of the tournament, this season proved the adage that batters win you matches, bowlers win you tournaments.

Each of the finalists had four players each. Three of the players from Multan were batters, while three of the Qalandars stars were bowlers.