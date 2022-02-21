Vriitya Aravind heroics sends UAE through to T20 World Cup Qualifier semi-finals

UAE will get the chance to play for a place in the T20 World Cup after Vriitya Aravind dragged them into the semi-final of the Qualifier in Muscat.

The national team required 12 off the final over of their last pool match against Bahrain to snatch a place in the last four from their Gulf neighbours.

Aravind, the 19-year-old university student, singlehandedly took it for 20. UAE had lost the game by two runs, but they now have the chance to play off against one of Nepal, Oman or Canada for a place on the plane to Australia.

UAE had begun the day in confident mood. Starting with a run-rate cushion of 0.809 over Bahrain, and 0.975 over Ireland, the first over the sent down was a wicket-maiden by Basil Hameed.

From then on, though, the performance with the ball was worryingly tatty. Bahrain, who are 31st in the ICC rankings, reached 172 for three from their 20 overs after blazing 76 from the last six overs of the innings.

That meant UAE required 158 to guarantee a semi-final place. Their response was a nervy one after openers Muhummad Waseem and Chirag Suri each went cheaply.

Aravind and Rohan Mustafa then put on 91 for the third wicket before the latter fell for 40.

Happy/proud/relieved/shattered mum and dad … pic.twitter.com/qi3OSWeCdw — Paul Radley (@PaulRadley) February 21, 2022

UAE required 32 to make it through in less than three overs when Mustafa fell. When Kashif Daud fell to the very next delivery, the national team's hopes seemed to be sunk.

Aravind, though, revived their prospects by hitting each of the next two deliveries from Imran Anwar over the ropes for six.

On the neighbouring field at the Oman Cricket Academy, Ireland made easy work of Germany, who had pushed UAE close two days earlier.

Josh Little, with two for 13 from his four overs, was the pick of Ireland’s bowlers as they restricted their opposition to 107 for seven from their 20 overs.

Ireland needed to chase that within 17 overs to ensure they stayed ahead of the sides on the other field. They managed it in just 13.1 overs as they won with seven wickets in hand.