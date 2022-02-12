Chirag Suri's latest milestone drives UAE to T20 victory against Nepal

A week after making his highest one-day international score, Chirag Suri repeated the feat in the 20-over format as UAE beat Nepal by 25 runs in Muscat.

The 26-year-old opener hit 84 not out as the national team posted 192 for three in their opening match of a four-team tournament, also involving Ireland and Oman.

Although Nepal threatened in reply, they were eventually limited to 167 for five, as UAE picked up another success on tour.

UAE had won two Cricket World Cup League 2 fixtures against hosts Oman in the space of the past seven days, and tied the third match of that series.

Suri started that series with his maiden century in ODIs, and he immediately found form after the switch to the abridged format, too, as UAE racked up their second highest score to date in T20 internationals.

The quadrangular series has been arranged to provide some fine-tuning ahead of the all-important T20 World Cup Qualifier at the same venue, which starts on Friday. The two finalists in that eight-team competition will play at the main event in Australia later this year.

UAE had been scheduled to face Ireland in their opening quadrangular game on Friday, but that fixture was postponed after Ireland’s luggage was delayed on arrival in the country. The two sides, who are drawn in the same group in the Qualifier, will meet on Sunday instead.

Suri’s excellence against Nepal was matched by that of Rohan Mustafa. The allrounder, who had a quiet ODI series by the standards he has set for UAE in recent years, was in fine form with both bat and ball against a side he knows well.

First he made a 35-ball 49 in a stand worth 97 with Suri for the second wicket. Later, he applied the brakes to the Nepal chase after Aasif Sheikh got the reply off to a rapid start.

Mustafa dismissed Sheikh and then his elder brother Aarif Sheikh, on his way to figures of two for 26 from his four overs.

After UAE face Ireland on Sunday, they will complete their series when they face Oman on Monday.