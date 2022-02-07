KL Rahul and Kuldeep Yadav in focus after India win in 1,000th ODI

India ticked off a few boxes during their landmark 1,000th ODI, defeating the West Indies by six wickets in the first game of the three-match series in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

Rohit Sharma started his tenure as full-time ODI captain with a match-winning fifty, while spinners Yuzvendra Chahal and Washington Sundar picked up seven wickets between them.

Sharma's decision to bowl was vindicated by the two spinners as the hosts bowled out the West Indies for 176.

The skipper's top-scoring 60 then helped India ease home in just 28 overs.

"I don't believe in a perfect game. We want to keep getting better as a team and, all in all, it was a great effort from everyone," Rohit, who took over as white-ball captain from Virat Kohli, said after the win.

"Honestly, I don't think we need to change a whole lot. All I will ask of the players is to challenge yourself and be innovative."