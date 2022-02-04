Australia confirm historic tour of Pakistan in March

Australia on Friday confirmed that they will tour Pakistan for the first time in 24 years after months of speculation about the fate of the tour due to the pandemic and security situation.

Cricket Australia stated that the tour had received a go-ahead from governments of both the countries and the players' association.

Australia last toured the south Asian nation in 1998 and are scheduled to play three Tests, as many ODIs and one T20 match from March 4 to April 5.

"I would like to thank the PCB and both the Pakistan and Australian governments for ensuring the tour will proceed for the first time in 24 years," CA chief executive Nick Hockley said in a statement.

"This is a historic occasion and important for the global growth and health of the game. We are looking forward to an exciting series between two world-class teams."

Australia tour of Pakistan March 4-8: First Test, Rawalpindi March 12-16: Second Test, Karachi March 21-25: Third Test, Lahore March 29: First ODI, Rawalpindi March 31: Second ODI, Rawalpindi April 2: Third ODI, Rawalpindi April 5: T20I, Rawalpindi

There was some uncertainty surrounding the tour following violence in eastern Pakistan. There has been unrest in the region since Taliban regained control of neighbouring Afghanistan.

However, Test captain Pat Cummins was confident most frontline Australia players will travel to Pakistan.

"I think we'll get close to a full-strength squad," Cummins said.

"There is still a little bit of work to do. We have received a lot of information and it has been great. All the pre-tour security and bio-security work has been done and it's been fantastic."

Recently, New Zealand pulled out of their tour of Pakistan minutes before the start of the first match after receiving a security later. Later, England too decided to not tour Pakistan.

"We are pleased that the Cricket Australia Board has formally approved their side's five-week tour itinerary and confirmed that their best available players will visit Pakistan for the first time in 24 years," PCB official Faisal Hasnain said.

"This braces for a keenly contested series, something that the fans will thoroughly enjoy and remember for a long time," added Hasnain, pointing to the teams' strong performance in recent times.

The tour begins on March 4 with the first Test in Rawalpindi, which also hosts the entire white-ball leg of the series which ends with a one-off T20 on April 5.