UAE consigned to plate competition at U19 World Cup after defeat to Bangladesh

UAE will face Uganda in the plate competition of the Under 19 World Cup after losing out in the main event in St Kitts.

The Emirates side had their chances of making the Super Eight stage ended by a defeat to Bangladesh in their final pool game.

The defending champions eased to a nine-wicket win, after UAE had been limited to 148 with the bat.

Punya Mehra top-scored with 43 off 64 balls but could not find a partner to stay with him as the final seven wickets fell for 98 runs. Ripon Mondol was Bangladesh’s star with the ball, as he took three for 31.

The holders were commanding in reply, with Jash Giyanani the lone UAE bowler to take a wicket.

UAE’s next opponents in the second-tier plate event will be seeking to recover after a chastening experience in their own final pool match.

India racked up a variety of batting records as they amassed 405 for five from their 50 overs. Raj Bawa and Angkrish Raghuvanshi added 206 between them in 22.4 overs for the third wicket.

Opener Raghuvanshi was eventually dismissed for 144 from 120 balls, while Bawa finished on 162 from 108 balls including 14 fours and eight sixes.

Bawa’s was the highest score in the competition so far, and the highest by an Indian in the history of U19 World Cups, overtaking Shikhar Dhawan’s 155 not out.

Uganda managed just 79 for nine from 19.4 overs, as India wrapped up a massive 326-run win.