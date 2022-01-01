India thrash Sri Lanka to win U19 Asia Cup final in Dubai

India produced another dominant show to beat Sri Lanka by nine wickets in Friday's final of the U19 Asia Cup final in Dubai.

It is the seventh time India have been crowned champions of Asia at this level, a record. India shared the trophy with Pakistan in 2012, meaning they had their name etched on the trophy in eight of the nine editions.

India restricted Sri Lanka to 106-9 in the rain-interrupted final. They chased the DLS revised target of 102 in 21.3 overs for the loss of just one wicket at the Dubai International Stadium.

“We justified our approach of playing positive cricket and won this tournament,” India captain Yash Dhull said.

“It was a brilliant bowling performance from our team that we were able to restrict the opponents to a low score. Everyone chipped in giving nothing away to the Sri Lankans.

“As far as batting goes, Angkrish Raghuvanshi and Shaik Rasheed batted with great responsibility to ensure our victory. We will carry this form into the World Cup too.”

Yasiru Rodrigo trapped Harnoor Singh (5) in the fifth over but that was the lone success for Sri Lanka's bowlers enjoyed as Harnoor's opening partner Raghuvanshi (56) and Rasheed (31) saw them over the line with ease.

Left-arm spinner Vicky Ostwal was the pick of the Indian bowling with 3-11 from eight overs, and with the off-breaks of Kaushal Tambe, they took five wickets between them.

“It was a dream come true to do well in India’s victory and I am thrilled to have realised it in a final,” Ostwal, who won the player of the final award, said.

“I got those wickets sticking to the basics and bowling according to our team’s plan. I want to keep performing consistently and keep winning many more matches for India and do well in the World Cup too.

“I’m delighted at being named player of a tournament in such a competition, particularly India emerging as the champions.”

Sri Lankan captain Dunith Wallalage was gracious in defeat: “We produced some good cricket. Congratulations to India for their good show in the final.

“We need to improve in certain areas, especially our batting. We will work hard on the areas we need to improve when we touch base, and produce a good show in the World Cup.”

The U19 World Cup takes place in the West Indies from January 14 to February 5.