Afghan cricket board video shows Kabul Cricket Ground covered in snow

The Kabul Cricket Ground in Afghanistan does not witness much cricket this time of the year because of the biting cold. The Afghanistan Cricket Board on Tuesday showed just how extreme the conditions get, with a video of the cricket ground covered in snow.

And just as the snow arrived, Afghanistan cricketers packed their bags for Qatar, where they will play three one-day internationals against the Netherlands. The ODIs are part of the ICC's Super League, which serves as qualifying for the 2023 World Cup.

Kabul Cricket Ground looks cool under the snowflakes. How well they say, "Snow beautifies everything it covers." ❄️🌨️🏏🇦🇫 pic.twitter.com/2nkl6eiFMw — Afghanistan Cricket Board (@ACBofficials) January 4, 2022

"Afghanistan will host the Netherlands in three ODIs on January 21, 23 and 25 to be played in Asian Town Cricket Stadium in Doha, Qatar," the Afghan board said.

The Netherlands series is Afghanistan's second ODI league series after they beat Ireland 3-0 in the UAE last year.

Qatar has become the new base for Afghanistan's cricketers since the Taliban took control of the country in September. They previously played their matches at neutral venues in India and the UAE.

