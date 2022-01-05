Afghan cricket board video shows Kabul Cricket Ground covered in snow

Afghanistan players in Qatar to play ODI series against the Netherlands

The National
Jan 5, 2022

The Kabul Cricket Ground in Afghanistan does not witness much cricket this time of the year because of the biting cold. The Afghanistan Cricket Board on Tuesday showed just how extreme the conditions get, with a video of the cricket ground covered in snow.

And just as the snow arrived, Afghanistan cricketers packed their bags for Qatar, where they will play three one-day internationals against the Netherlands. The ODIs are part of the ICC's Super League, which serves as qualifying for the 2023 World Cup.

"Afghanistan will host the Netherlands in three ODIs on January 21, 23 and 25 to be played in Asian Town Cricket Stadium in Doha, Qatar," the Afghan board said.

The Netherlands series is Afghanistan's second ODI league series after they beat Ireland 3-0 in the UAE last year.

Qatar has become the new base for Afghanistan's cricketers since the Taliban took control of the country in September. They previously played their matches at neutral venues in India and the UAE.

Most picturesque cricket venues in the world

Image 1 of 26
Gwadar Cricket Stadium in Balochistan. Courtesy: Fakhr-e-Alam Twitter / @falamb3

1). Cricket has been blessed with some truly beautiful venues, as this picture gallery will show. Picturesque stadiums are dotted across the globe, and we can add another name to the list. The Gwadar Cricket Stadium in Balochistan, Pakistan, has one of the most stunning backdrops in the world. Courtesy @falamb3

Updated: January 5th 2022, 3:02 AM
AfghanistanCricket
