New Zealand's 10-wicket hero Ajaz Patel dropped from squad for Bangladesh Tests

Even a perfect 10-wicket haul in an innings was not enough to secure New Zealand spinner Ajaz Patel's spot in the team as the Black Caps announced their squad for the Bangladesh Test series.

The Blackcaps were defeated 1-0 in their recent series in India, but they had one big reason to celebrate - Patel picking up 10-119 in the first innings of the second Test in Mumbai. Patel became only the third bowler in history to achieve the feat after England's Jim Laker (1956 v Australia) and Anil Kumble (1999 v Pakistan).

His efforts helped the Kiwis restrict India to 325. But in reply, New Zealand were skittled out for just 62 in just over 28 overs and then slumped to a record 372-run defeat.

Even so, the decision to leave out Patel for the home series against Bangladesh, which starts with the New Year's Test at Mount Maunganui, has raised a few eyebrows.

New Zealand have picked a pace-heavy lineup, with Tim Southee, Trent Boult, Neil Wagner, Kyle Jamieson and Matt Henry all included.

Coach Gary Stead said they have selected a squad according to conditions.

“You do feel for Ajaz after his record-breaking display in India," Stead said. "However, we’ve always applied a horses-for-courses selection policy and believe the players selected best fit the way we want to take on Bangladesh here at home.”

It was reminiscent of the time India batsman Karun Nair was dropped for the next Test despite scoring a triple century against England in 2016.