New Zealand's Ajaz Patel takes 10 wickets against India on remarkable day in second Test

New Zealand's Mumbai-born spinner Ajaz Patel claimed all 10 Indian wickets in the second Test at the Wankhede Stadium on Saturday, becoming only the third bowler in cricket history to achieve the feat.

Patel, a left-arm spinner, added to his tally of four wickets on the opening day to finish with figures of 10-119, as India were all out for 325.

But in reply, New Zealand were skittled out for just 62 in just over 28 overs — only two batsmen managed to reach double figures — with Ravichandran Ashwin taking 4-8 and Mohammed Siraj 3-19.

READ MORE Delhi Bulls to meet Deccan Gladiators in Abu Dhabi T10 final

The hosts decided to bat again and finished Day 2 on 69-0, giving them a huge 332-run lead and heading for a big victory in Mumbai. Mayank Agarwal — who scored 150 in the first innings — has hit an unbeaten 38 and opening partner Cheteshwar Pujara is on 29.

But it was a day that Patel will never forget as he followed in the footsteps of England's Jim Laker (1956 v Australia) and Anil Kumble (1999 v Pakistan) of India by taking a Test-match ten-for.

Patel, who emigrated to New Zealand in 1996 with his parents, was playing just his 11th Test for New Zealand since making his debut in 2018. The 33-year-old finished with figures of 47.5-12-119-10 — his previous Test best was 5-59.

Five of the wickets were catches, three were lbw and two clean bowled.

“It is obviously quite a special occasion for me and my family,” Patel said to Sky Sports. “It’s pretty surreal.

“I don’t think you ever believe you can achieve something like this. To be able to do it in my career is pretty special. I’m in very illustrious company.

“I think, by the grace of God, I am very fortunate that the stars have aligned to have an occasion like this in Mumbai. To be born here and then come back to achieve something like this is pretty special.”

Sensational! Just sensational!! To take all 10 wickets in a Test innings is the stuff dreams are made of. Take a bow, Ajaz Patel, you are in the elite company of Jim Laker and Anil kumble. And to do it in the city of your birth, wow!! pic.twitter.com/iA6biAC4gz — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) December 4, 2021

He was selected for the national team at the late age of 30, and has now overtaken New Zealand's previous Test best of 9-52 by Richard Hadlee, against Australia at Brisbane in 1985.

On Saturday, the spinner rattled India in the first session with wickets in successive balls to be on a hat-trick before overnight batsman Agarwal reached 150 to help India to a challenging total.

But Patel sent back Agarwal, who started the day on 120 with India on 221-4, to break a 67-run stand with Axar Patel, who made 52.

The wily spinner soon got Axar lbw and wrapped up the Indian innings with Mohammed Siraj his final scalp as the Kiwi players surrounded their hero with hugs and applause.

He sent down 47.5 overs in four spells out of a Kiwi total of 109.5 and bowled almost unchanged on day two.

Former India spinner Kumble was quick to pay tribute, tweeting: “Welcome to the club #AjazPatel #Perfect10 Well bowled! A special effort to achieve it on Day1 & 2 of a Test match”.