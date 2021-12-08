Pakistan end Bangladesh resistance to win second Test and series

Off-spinner Sajid Khan ended with a match haul of 12-128 as Pakistan broke Bangladesh’s stubborn resistance to secure victory by an innings and eight-runs in the rain-hit second and final Test on Wednesday.

Bangladesh were forced to follow-on after being wrapped up for 87 in the first innings and were then bowled out for 205.

With the light gradually fading, Bangladesh’s last-wicket pair of Taijul Islam and Ebadot Hossain resisted for 34 balls to raise hopes of avoiding defeat in the Test.

But Sajid broke the partnership, dismissing Taijul leg-before to help Pakistan win the game. He claimed 4-86 to follow up his opening 8-42, the fourth-best total by a Pakistan bowler in an innings.

“The team, the captain trusted me to do the job,” Sajid said. “The plan was to go for the win, and we tried to keep it tight and bowl on one spot. The entire team gets credit for their effort.”

All-rounder Shakib Al Hasan lead Bangladesh's middle order in a brave resistance but could not salvage a draw as the hosts' last wicket fell just minutes before sunset.

Shakib top-scored for Bangladesh with 63 off 130 balls and in the process made an all-round career double of 4,000 runs and 200 wickets, the quickest in history and beating a record long held by Ian Botham.

But despite a 51-run partnership with Mehidy Hossain for the seventh wicket, Bangladesh's hopes were dashed when Pakistan skipper Babar Azam trapped his teammate.

“I felt that I needed to bowl at that stage and really happy I got that wicket,” said Babar of his maiden Test wicket.

“Our batsmen and especially openers gave us a good start and our mindset was just to dominate despite the bad weather,” he added.

Mushfqur Rahim and Liton Das earlier scored 48 and 45 runs respectively for Bangladesh, but two wickets apiece from Hasan Ali and Shaheen Afridi reduced the side to 25-4 after Pakistan forced the follow-on.

The hosts had only added another 11 runs to their first innings total after resuming with three wickets remaining as they were dismissed for 87, their lowest score on home soil and 213 behind Pakistan.

Mushfiqur made decent partnerships with Liton and Shakib before he was run out on the stroke of tea.

“In the second innings we had an opportunity to play better than the first,” said Bangladesh captain Monimul Haque. “Though some of our senior players played well, we couldn't hang on.”

Pakistan won the first Test in Chittagong by eight wickets. They finished the tour unbeaten, having won the preceding three-match Twenty20 series 3-0.