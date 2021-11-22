Nawaz hits last-ball four as Pakistan complete 3-0 T20 series win over Bangladesh

Pakistan navigated a tricky final few overs and saw batsman Mohammed Nawaz hit the last ball of the match for a four to complete a 3-0 T20 series win over Bangladesh on Monday.

Bangladesh were defending a low score of 124-7, but a slow Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium pitch in Dhaka made the chase a challenge, with Pakistan needing eight runs off the final six balls.

Tigers captain Mahmudullah came on to bowl his only over of the day and dismissed Sarfaraz Ahmed and Haider Ali in consecutive deliveries before Iftikhar Ahmed hit a six off the fourth ball, denying him a hat-trick.

Iftikhar, however, went for the glory shot only to be caught at backward point. New batsman Nawaz then hit a four through covers with his first shot to guide Pakistan home. Mahmudullah finished with 3-10 from his solitary over.

"The way everyone has put in the efforts, credit goes to the players," Pakistan captain Babar Azam said.

"You can always improve. Like our fielding has improved, our middle order has won games for us. Whatever mistakes we made, we want to make sure we don't repeat them in the upcoming games."

Earlier, Haider and Mohammed Rizwan added 51 for the second wicket for Pakistan.

Bangladesh pacer Shohidul Islam, on debut, removed in-form batsman Rizwan for 40, but Haider took control, hitting 45 in 38 balls with three fours and two sixes.

In the first innings, debutant fast bowler Shahnawaz Dhani, leg-spinner Usman Qadir and pacer Mohammad Wasim picked up two wickets apiece to restrict Bangladesh.

Dhani took a wicket in his first over by removing Najmul Hossain Shanto for five. Mohammad Naim top-scored with 47 off 50 balls.

Pakistan won the first game by four wickets and the second by eight wickets.