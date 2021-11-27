India cricket 2022 fixtures: South Africa tour, T20 World Cup and more

The year 2021 was a mixed bag for the Indian cricket team. While they enjoyed another famous Test series win in Australia and were 2-1 ahead in their shortened Test series in England, their year will be remembered more for their defeat in the World Test Championship final to New Zealand and their capitulation at the T20 World Cup in the UAE.
It was another year where a major ICC trophy eluded them as Virat Kohli began to move away from the leadership positions - first with the Royal Challengers Bangalore and then India's T20 captaincy.
The next year will provide another shot at a world title - there are ICC events lined up every year for the foreseeable future. Australia will host the T20 World Cup they couldn't in 2020 due to the pandemic and India's record in the country should fill them with hope of ending their nine-year trophy drought.
There is a full tour of South Africa at the beginning of the year, which now has a question mark next to it after the emergence of a new Covid variant.
Sri Lanka feature regularly in India's 2022 calendar, which also includes tour of England and a home series against the Aussies right before the World Cup.
India cricket schedule 2022
December-January
Away series in South Africa
December 17: First Test, Johannesburg
December 26: Second Test, Centurion
January 3: Third Test, Cape Town
January 11: First ODI, Paarl
January 14: Second ODI, Cape Town
January 16: Third ODI, Cape Town
January 19: First T20, Cape Town
January 21: Second T20, Cape Town
January 23: Third T20, Paarl
January 26: Fourth T20I, Paarl
February
Home series against West Indies
February 6: First ODI, Ahmedabad
February 9: Second ODI, Jaipur
February 12: Third ODI, Kolkata
February 15: First T20, Cuttack
February 18: Second T20, Visakhapatnam
February 20: Third T20, Trivandrum
February-March
Home series against Sri Lanka
February 25: First Test, Bengaluru
March 5: Second Test, Mohali
March 13: First T20, Mohali
March 15: Second T20, Dharamsala
March 18: Third T20, Lucknow
March-May: IPL
June
Home series against South Africa
June 9: First T20, Chennai
June 12: Second T20, Bengaluru
June 14: Third T20, Nagpur
June 17: Fourth T20, Rajkot
June 19: Fifth T20, Delhi
July
Away series in England
July 1: Rescheduled Fifth Test, Birmingham
July 7: First T20, Southampton
July 9: Second T20, Birmingham
July 10: Third T20, Nottingham
July 12: First ODI, London
July 14: Second ODI, London
July 17: Third ODI, Manchester
September: T20 Asia Cup in Sri Lanka
September-November
Home series against Australia
Four Tests, Three T20s
October 16-November 13: T20 World Cup in Australia
November
Away series in Bangladesh
Two Tests, Three ODIs
December
Home series against Sri Lanka
Five ODIs