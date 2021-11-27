India cricket 2022 fixtures: South Africa tour, T20 World Cup and more

The year 2021 was a mixed bag for the Indian cricket team. While they enjoyed another famous Test series win in Australia and were 2-1 ahead in their shortened Test series in England, their year will be remembered more for their defeat in the World Test Championship final to New Zealand and their capitulation at the T20 World Cup in the UAE.

It was another year where a major ICC trophy eluded them as Virat Kohli began to move away from the leadership positions - first with the Royal Challengers Bangalore and then India's T20 captaincy.

The next year will provide another shot at a world title - there are ICC events lined up every year for the foreseeable future. Australia will host the T20 World Cup they couldn't in 2020 due to the pandemic and India's record in the country should fill them with hope of ending their nine-year trophy drought.

There is a full tour of South Africa at the beginning of the year, which now has a question mark next to it after the emergence of a new Covid variant.

Sri Lanka feature regularly in India's 2022 calendar, which also includes tour of England and a home series against the Aussies right before the World Cup.

India cricket schedule 2022

December-January

Away series in South Africa

December 17: First Test, Johannesburg

December 26: Second Test, Centurion

January 3: Third Test, Cape Town

January 11: First ODI, Paarl

January 14: Second ODI, Cape Town

January 16: Third ODI, Cape Town

January 19: First T20, Cape Town

January 21: Second T20, Cape Town

January 23: Third T20, Paarl

January 26: Fourth T20I, Paarl

February

Home series against West Indies

February 6: First ODI, Ahmedabad

February 9: Second ODI, Jaipur

February 12: Third ODI, Kolkata

February 15: First T20, Cuttack

February 18: Second T20, Visakhapatnam

February 20: Third T20, Trivandrum

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 9 India's Shreyas Iyer scored a fifty on debut in the first Test against New Zealand in Kanpur on Thursday, November 25, 2021. AP

February-March

Home series against Sri Lanka

February 25: First Test, Bengaluru

March 5: Second Test, Mohali

March 13: First T20, Mohali

March 15: Second T20, Dharamsala

March 18: Third T20, Lucknow

March-May: IPL

June

Home series against South Africa

June 9: First T20, Chennai

June 12: Second T20, Bengaluru

June 14: Third T20, Nagpur

June 17: Fourth T20, Rajkot

June 19: Fifth T20, Delhi

July

Away series in England

July 1: Rescheduled Fifth Test, Birmingham

July 7: First T20, Southampton

July 9: Second T20, Birmingham

July 10: Third T20, Nottingham

July 12: First ODI, London

July 14: Second ODI, London

July 17: Third ODI, Manchester

September: T20 Asia Cup in Sri Lanka

September-November

Home series against Australia

Four Tests, Three T20s

October 16-November 13: T20 World Cup in Australia

November

Away series in Bangladesh

Two Tests, Three ODIs

December

Home series against Sri Lanka

Five ODIs