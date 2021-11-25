Hazratullah Zazai powers Bangla Tigers to hat-trick of wins in Abu Dhabi T10

Bangla Tigers notched up their third straight win after a thumping nine-wicket triumph over Deccan Gladiators in the Abu Dhabi T10 at the Zayed Cricket Stadium on Thursday.

Opener Hazratullah Zazai led the charge with a brilliant 26-ball 59 not out to take Tigers home with 11 deliveries to spare.

Read more Team Abu Dhabi clinch last-ball T10 thriller against Deccan Gladiators

Having restricted the Gladiators to 116-5, the Tigers lost Johnson Charles at the end of the second over, but not before the West Indian had smashed a couple of sixes and as many fours in a 10-ball 22.

Zazai and Will Jacks (28 not out) then took control of the game by carting the Gladiators bowling all over the park.

“The guys are playing really well,” Tigers captain Faf du Plessis said of their performance.

“The bowling has been fantastic right throughout the tournament. We have seen some really stand-out performances in the last three games.

“Tonight, these two [Zazai and Jacks] once again finished it off.”

Mohammed Aamir, playing his first game, grabbed with wicket of Tom Kohler-Cadmore in his first over and Du Plessis said the Pakistani quick was a good addition to an already lethal attack.

“The bowling has been good for us,” the South African added. “They are world-class bowlers and Aamir coming in makes us only stronger and better in that department. He’s a fantastic addition to our team.”

Benny Howell was the pick of the Tigers bowling with 2-16 from two while James Faulkner and Luke Wood bowled two tidy overs each.

Zazai thumped five sixes and three fours, and Jacks struck three fours and a couple for the maximum to complete the win.

“Playing in some matches at this venue during the T20 World Cup really helped me in this tournament,” Afghan opener Zazai said.

“In this format, the intention is to hit each and every ball for maximum. I had a good outing tonight and hopefully I can take it forward for my team to win more games.”

For the Gladiators, opener Tom Banton hit two sixes and two fours for an 18-ball 30. Then David Wiese and Odean Smith added 33 in 13 balls in an unfinished stand for the sixth wicket.

Wiese hit three sixes in a 14-ball 25 and Smith took just eight balls for his 26 that included a four and three hits over the ropes.