Team Abu Dhabi clinch last-ball T10 thriller against Deccan Gladiators

Team Abu Dhabi pulled off a nail-biting last ball finish to emerge victorious against Deccan Gladiators and complete three wins in as many games in Abu Dhabi T10 at the Zayed Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

Needing five to win from the last delivery off Anwar Ali, Abu Dhabi's Danny Briggs top edged towards the fine leg fence. Andre Russell leapt, caught it and flicked the ball back into play. But replays confirmed he had a foot on the boundary cushion, with the resultant six for Abu Dhabi clinching the game by four wickets as they chased 98.

“That was nice to be able to get over the line after we were pretty much behind the game when batting,” Abu Dhabi captain Liam Livingstone said of the win.

“I think Jamie batted well together with Briggs, who did well to hit the last ball for a six to give us the win.

“We started well and Fidel [Edwards] was brilliant with the new ball. He got some swing, which was perfect for him. Our bowling unit has been brilliant throughout the tournament so far.

“The boys are doing well and it has been great fun, even more so when a game goes down to the wire. We thought the last ball was a six but then we had to spend an anxious moment for the decision before we could celebrate.”

The Gladiators kept the game alive after scoring 97-9. They were three wickets down for three runs in the second over and reduced to 18-5 in the fifth.

Wanindu Hasaranga struck an 18-ball 30 and Odean Smith struck hit sixes and an equal number of fours for a 10-ball 34 to get to a total they nearly defended.

Edwards and Naveen ul Haq did the early damage by taking two wickets apiece.

Abu Dhabi wobbled at the start when Hasarnaga was on a hat-trick twice in his two overs, finishing with 4-12. Thereafter, Jamie Overton (33 off 18) and Briggs (19 off 13) took them over the line with a 48-run stand.

Abu Dhabi required 31 from the last two overs. Overton began with a straight six off Russell and slapped the fourth delivery to the mid-wicket fence. He picked up 17 runs with Briggs to bring the equation down to 14 from the final over.

Hamid Hassan came into bowl the final over and Abu Dhabi narrowed down their target to five off the last delivery. However, having bowled the penultimate delivery, Hassan limped off the field leaving Ali to complete that over.

Earlier, Delhi Bulls defeated Chennai Braves by five wickets and two deliveries to spare in the second game.

The Braves posted 124-2 with Bhanuka Rajapaksa thumping a 31-ball 64 not out but Bulls captain Dwayne Bravo (43 off 17) and Eoin Morgan (26 not out off 12) ensured victory.