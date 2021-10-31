T20 World Cup: Afghanistan give Asghar Afghan perfect farewell with big win over Namibia

Asghar Afghan, the former Afghanistan captain, was given a fitting farewell in the form of a resounding victory over Namibia by 62 runs in the T20 World Cup at the Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Sunday.

A stalwart in Afghanistan cricket, Asghar - playing in his 75th T20I - received a guard of honour from the Namibian players when he walked out to bat, and again from his teammates when he returned after scoring a brisk 23-ball 31 with three fours and a six.

“I want to give chance to youngsters and I think this is a good opportunity for that,” an emotional Asghar said during the innings break.

“Most people are asking me why now but it's something I cannot explain. In the last match [loss to Pakistan], we were hurt too much, and that's why I decided to retire. I have plenty of good memories, it's difficult for me, but I have to leave.”

Asghar, 33, completed 17 years in the Afghanistan team having made his ODI debut against Scotland in a World Cup qualifier in Benoni in 2009.

He was Afghanistan's captain in their inaugural Test match versus India in Bengaluru in 2018 and played six Tests, scoring 440 runs at 44.00. He scored 2,424 ODI runs in 114 games at an average of 24.73.

In the match, Afghanistan batted first and posted 160-5 after Hazratullah Zazai (33) and Mohammed Shahzad (45) shared a 53-run stand in 40 balls for the opening wicket.

Mohammad Nabi produced a little cameo of 32 from 17 balls to round off their Afghan innings as they scored 51 in the last five overs after Namibia had pegged them back in the middle overs by conceding 59 in nine overs.

Naveen ul Haq provided the early breakthrough for Afghanistan by taking two in two overs before Gulbadin Naib struck in his third delivery for a wicket maiden to leave Namibia 29-3 in the sixth over.

It was a mere formality thereafter. Rashid Khan gate crashed the party with his very first delivery in the eight over as Namibia ended on 98-9.

Naveen and Hamid Hassan returned with three wickets each and Gulbadin bagged two.

Naveen paid tribute to Asghar and dedicated his man of the match award to him.

“I made my debut under his captaincy, so I want to dedicate this award to him,” he said.

“I was watching the first innings carefully, on how to bowl with the new ball. It's special to bowl in front of the Afghanistan fans. I think Asghar has been the best captain Afghanistan has ever produced. We will be missing him a lot.”