England v Bangladesh: What time is the T20 World Cup match in Abu Dhabi?

England meet Bangladesh in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday in a potentially tricky clash as the T20 World Cup gathers pace.

England, top of Group I, are looking to build on their victory over defending champions West Indies in the opener, while Bangladesh are second-bottom after losing to Sri Lanka in an ill-tempered clash.

It will be the first T20 meeting between the two sides and England wicket-keeper-batsman Jos Buttler said: "Winning momentum is vital. The way the tournament is set out, there's not much room for mistakes.

"We can take lots of confidence from the first game, it's fantastic to get a win on the board.

What time is the England v Bangladesh match?

Wednesday's Super 12 match starts at 2pm at Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi. It is followed by Scotland v Namibia at 6pm at the same venue.

How can I watch on TV in UAE?

The match will be broadcast live on CricLife Max channel on Etisalat’s eLife TV, Switch TV, and STARZPLAY app.

Can I get tickets for the match?

Yes tickets are available. They an be purchased online at www.t20worldcup.com as well as at Gate 6 from 10am on match day. The UAE government have allowed a 70 per cent crowd for T20 World Cup matches in a relaxation of the Covid-19 restrictions.