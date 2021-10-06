Abu Dhabi's Zayed Cricket Stadium to increase capacity to 70 per cent for T20 World Cup

Abu Dhabi's Zayed Cricket Stadium will allow 70 per cent capacity and introduce new socially distanced family ‘pods’ on their east and west mounds for the upcoming T20 World Cup.

The capital hosts a double-header on October 18 with Ireland against Netherlands and Sri Lanka playing Namibia on October 18. In all 15 matches will be held at the venue.

Abu Dhabi Cricket will then host the Super 12 stage opener between Australia and South Africa, while Zayed Cricket stadium will also stage the tournament's first semi-final on November 10.

The matches take place within Covid-19 Government guidelines to ensure the safety of fans.

“It is our pleasure to be part of this prestigious event such as the T20 World Cup in Abu Dhabi, for what will be one of the most-watched sporting events the UAE has ever held,” Aref Al Awani, general secretary of Abu Dhabi Sports Council, said.

“My thanks go out to both the International Cricket Council and the Board of Control for Cricket in India for trusting us with this hosting responsibility, as well as our vital Government partners for providing us with a safe delivery platform.

“By bringing the tournament to Abu Dhabi, it strengthens the emirate's position as a world-class hub for major local and international sport as we continue to build our sporting calendar into one of the best in the world.”

The increase means more than 10,000 fans will be allowed to attend matches at Zayed Cricket Stadium.

“We’ve safely hosted 87 ICC-accredited international matches since the start of the pandemic and we can’t wait to host the best players in the world for the T20 World Cup," said Abu Dhabi Cricket CEO Matt Boucher.

Fans will however have to adhere to the guidelines to ensure the safety of the event.

Guidelines:

1. All attendees aged 16 years old and above must present Green pass on the Al Hosn App and be fully vaccinated. All attendees must have received a negative PCR test result within 48 hours of entering the venue.

2. Attendees 12-15 years old are required to present Green pass on the Al Hosn App. This age group does not have to be vaccinated to enter.

3. Attendees 3-11 years old are not required to show any vaccination or testing information in order to enter, but require an entry ticket in order to enter the venue.

4. Attendees 2 years old and under at the date of the scheduled match do not require a ticket, but must not occupy a seat of their own and must sit on an adult lap. There may only be 1 infant per adult. Infants are not required to show any testing information.

5. Visitors from overseas should follow the registration steps at the ICA website and download the AL HOSN APP upon arrival to the UAE to secure their Green pass status.

For the full list of Covid and bio protocols for spectators, visit here.

Check here for T20 World Cup schedule and tickets.