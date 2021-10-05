IPL 2021 in UAE will help England's T20 World Cup charge, says recalled bowler Tymal Mills

Tymal Mills believes England are in good shape for the T20 World Cup, to be held mostly in the UAE, with half the squad already in the country taking part in the 2021 Indian Premier League.

The IPL was suspended in May as India grappled with a surge of Covid-19 cases and two franchises reported several infections.

The remainder of the season was then shifted to the UAE, which also hosts the World Cup, starting October 15, along with Oman.

Fast bowler Mills, who was recalled to the England squad for the first time since February 2017 in place of the injured Jofra Archer, told reporters on Monday that time on the ground in the Emirates will serve the squad in good stead for the global showpiece.

"One of our advantages is that we've got half the squad playing in the IPL at the moment," Mills said.

"I'm sure we'll come out of that with a bunch of information and ... we'll be well-prepped and well-versed by the time we get together. I'm sure we'll be full of confidence and back ourselves to beat any team.

"We've got a very strong, very adaptable squad and most of the guys have played a lot of cricket in that area, whether it's IPL, Pakistan Super League or internationally."

England face defending champions West Indies in their opening match on October 23 in Dubai. The 50-over world champions will also face Australia and South Africa in the Super 12 stage.

Sussex left-armer Mills, 29, is no stranger to UAE wickets having represented various franchises, believes he can be an asset if called upon by coach Chris Silverwood.

"I've played in Abu Dhabi, Sharjah and Dubai a lot, so they're three grounds I'm comfortable with," Mills added.

"It's nice to be going to places that I know and grounds I have a decent record at but ultimately previous records don't really mean an awful lot. This will be the highest level of competition I've played at, playing against international teams in every game and some of the best players in the world. I'm looking forward to seeing how I go against them, if I get a go."

