Glenn Maxwell ready for 'exciting' T20 World Cup as 2021 tournament releases promo video

Glenn Maxwell believes the 2021 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup will be "one of the toughest and most exciting on record" as the promo video for the tournament, featuring the Australia all-rounder, was released on Thursday.

Maxwell is joined in the animation video, titled 'Live the Game', by India skipper Virat Kohli - officially the host nation captain following the decision to relocate the tournament from India to the UAE and Oman - Afghanistan's star bowler Rashid Khan and Kieron Pollard, the captain of defending champions West Indies.

Composed by Bollywood music director Amit Trivedi, the film features young fans from all over the world as well as animated avatars of the four players.

The 16-team T20 World Cup gets under way on October 17 when Oman take on debutants Papua New Guinea at Muscat's Oman Cricket Academy, while the Sharjah Cricket Stadium and Abu Dhabi's Sheikh Zayed Cricket will also host matches.

The final, to take place at the Dubai International Stadium, is scheduled for November 14 and Maxwell insists any number of teams could contest the title match.

"The ICC Men's T20 World Cup is going to be one of the toughest and most exciting on record," he said. "There are so many teams that could take the trophy and every game will be like a final. We can’t wait to get started knowing the calibre of players we have."

The West Indies won the most recent edition, in 2016, in spectacular fashion as Carlos Brathwaite hit four consecutive sixes in the final over to lead his side to victory over England with just two balls to spare.

Pollard, who was appointed West Indies captain in September 2019, expects the upcoming tournament will deliver more memorable moments.

“There is something magical and special about putting on the West Indies jersey and stepping onto the field," he said. "This upcoming ICC Men’s T20 World Cup will give us more special moments.

"We know our fans will be fully engaged, watching, and supporting and we want to give them plenty to cheer about. I’m excited about the magic moments ahead."