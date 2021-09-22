West Indies T20 World Cup winner Marlon Samuels charged under anti-corruption code

West Indies' Marlon Samuels during the 2016 T20 World Cup final against England at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. AFP

Former West Indies all-rounder Marlon Samuels was on Wednesday charged under the ICC anti-corruption code.

Samuels, who guided the West Indies to T20 World titles in 2012 and 2016, faces charges from the governing body, on behalf of the Emirates Cricket Board, for breaching four anti-corruption codes during the T10 League in 2019.

The charges that Samuels faces include “failing to disclose the receipt of any gift, payment, hospitality or other benefit”, “failing to cooperate with anti-corruption official's investigation”, and “obstructing or delaying the investigation by concealing information".

Samuels has 14 days to respond to the charges.

The 40-year-old had announced his retirement last year after scoring more than 11,000 runs and picking up 152 wickets during his international career. That included match-winning contributions in the Windies' T20 World Cup final triumphs.

Cricket West Indies acknowledged the news, stating: “While CWI has yet to receive detailed information relating to this ICC investigation, CWI remains firm in denouncing any such activities within the sport, and fully supports the ICC Anti-Corruption Unit in their efforts to rid the sport of all corruption.

“While this ongoing investigation continues, CWI will not make any further comment in respect of these charges.”