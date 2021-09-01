Bangladesh thrash Kiwis to continue sensational T20 form in Dhaka

Bangladesh celebrate after the dismissal of New Zealand's Henry Nicholls during the first T20 at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka on Wednesday, September 1, 2021. AFP

Bangladesh extended what is turning out to be an excellent run in T20 cricket as they crushed New Zealand in the first of five matches in Dhaka on Wednesday.

At the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium, Bangladesh bowlers capitalised on a slow and low pitch to dismiss the visitors for just 60. They then chased down the target with seven wickets in hand.

It was not very surprising to see the result. After all, Australia had received similar treatment in the preceding five-match T20 series. The Aussies crossed 120 just once in five attempts, losing the series 4-1 as the Tigers' slow bowlers proved to be next to impossible to hit.

The Kiwis faced the same problems on Wednesday. Left-arm seamer Mustafizur Rahman was the leader of the pack, picking up 3-13, while all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan snared two wickets. Spinners Mahedi Hasan and Nasum Ahmed were also among the wickets, helping to bowl the Kiwis out for 60 in 16.5 overs.

The chase got off to a rocky start with the hosts losing two wickets for just seven on board. But Shakib calmed the nerves with 25 off 33 balls to help complete victory with five overs to spare.

Black Caps captain Tom Latham said getting runs on board will be the key on such surfaces. “We knew it was going to be tough but we kept losing wickets at crucial times. With runs on the board, it isn't easy. As I said, it's about working [out] what a good score is and try to work our way around it,” he said.

It was Bangladesh's their first victory over New Zealand in the T20 format at the 11th attempt.

They have also now bowled both New Zealand and Australia for their lowest T20 totals within one month. The Tigers dismissed Australia for 62 in the fifth and final match in August.